Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Kaira Heckman and friend Alden Leeders, 5, both of Plain Township, climb high on the playground bars at Plain Township Veterans Park.

Susan McConnell to present ‘A Personal Journey’ at library

ALLIANCE − Former Mount Union professor Susan McConnell will share her story of how her son’s deafness put her on a path to learn and teach American Sign Language. The program will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rodman Public Library.

McConnell’s “A Personal Journey” is part of the 2024 One Book One Community program. Registration is required to attend the event at rodmanlibrary.com.

McConnell will detail how an illness to her infant son 39 years ago caused him to lose his hearing and how she and her husband immersed themselves into learning sign language, despite contrary advice from doctors.

A teacher in the Boardman schools for 20 years, McConnell incorporated ASL into her teaching, and after retiring, took a position teaching ASL at the University of Mount Union, where she also started an ASL Club. Now fully retired, McConnell is also the grandmother of seven, including a grandson who is deaf.

Swiss steak dinner Saturday

BEACH CITY − Beach City American Legion Hall Post 549, 125 Third Ave. NE, will hold its Swiss steak dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. (or whenever the food runs out) Saturday.

The meal features three-bean salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes with homemade gravy, corn, bread and dessert for $12. Drive-thru or carryout only. Watch for signs where to enter. The hall is available to rent; call 330-340-1159.

Canal Fulton library programs Thursday and Saturday

CANAL FULTON − The Canal Fulton Public Library, 154 Market St. NE, will host the following programs:

Pi Day from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Pi is the mathematical constant of 3.14, which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will celebrate everything pie by having a blind taste test and making a mini pie to take home. Registration is required by visiting the children's department or by calling 330-854-4148.

Hummingbird, Harbingers of Spring from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Learn about the behavior and natural history of the birds, including how to attract them to your yard, in this program by environmental education specialist Michelle Leighty from the Wilderness Center.

Live music, dancing on Wednesdays

CANTON − A variety of music and dancing to a live band is available from 1:30 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday at the Canton Polish-American Club, 1605 Henry Ave. SW. The public is welcome. Admission, $3, includes snacks.

Three Stooges Film Fest at the Palace

CANTON − The Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, will present a Three Stooges Film Fest starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday featuring the following short films:

Fuelin’ Around (1949)

A Gem of a Jam (1943)

Crash Goes the Hash (1944)

Busy Buddies (1944)

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the run time for the films is 90 minutes total. Admission is $10. Tickets are available in advance and at the door. For more information or to buy tickets, visit cantonpalacetheatre.org or call 330-454-8172.

Gracie Putney, 2, swings at Plain Township Veterans Park on a sunny, warm family day out.

Abortion-loss support group for men to meet

CANTON − Arrows, an abortion-loss support group for men, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The informal, drop-in group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. For location and more information, call or text 330-834-8224. The support group is designed for men and will be led by men.

Southern gospel quartet to perform

HARTVILLE − Southern gospel quartet Legacy Five will perform a dinner concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 21 at the Hartville Kitchen, 1015 Edison St. NW.

Tickets range from $22.50 to $60. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets, visit hartvillekitchen.com or call 330-877-9353.

Concerts set at the Lincoln

MASSILLON − The Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E, will host the following concerts:

Sons of the Pioneers from 7:30 to 9:30 Friday. Tickets are $20 to $25.

Super ‘70s Tribute Show from 4 to 6 p.m. March 17. Tickets are $20, $25 and $30.

For more information or to order tickets, visit lionslincolntheatre.org or call 330-481-9105.

Book a genealogist, make an eclipse T-shirt

MASSILLON − The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, sets aside the second Wednesday of each month for anyone working on local or family history to book a genealogist.

Make a free 90-minute appointment between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday with local history and genealogy specialist Christine Bowman. Sessions take place in the library’s Local History & Genealogy Room. Free printing is included during the session (some limitations apply).

For more information or to reserve an appointment, contact Christine at bowmanch@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 350. Other appointment days and times are available.

The library also will offer a program from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in the auditorium to make a total eclipse T-shirt for the eclipse April 8. Participants will use a painting technique and iron-on decals.

Bring a black or dark-colored T-shirt to paint. Each registered participant will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses while supplies last. Call 330-832-9831 or visit massillonlibrary.org to register.

Parkinson’s support group meets Thursday

NORTH CANTON − Stark County Parkinson’s Support Group meetings begin at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Aultman North Canton Medical Group, Building A (behind Aultman North) at 6046 Whipple Ave. NW.

The free meetings are open to anyone interested in learning more about Parkinson’s disease.

This Thursday’s meeting will feature Michelle Fisher, health and wellness director and personal trainer, and Jenn Ripple, health and wellness coordinator and group exercise trainer at the Lake YMCA. They will discuss their exercise programs for Parkinson’s patients and the benefits of exercise.

Autumn Ostrowski, 11, and Anaya Heckman, 11, spend time on an unseasonably warm March day on the playground at Plain Township Veterans Park.

Stark Parks offers programs on wildlife, bridges

PERRY TWP. − Stark Parks has scheduled the following programs at Sippo Lake Park-North, 5712 12th St. NW:

STEAM Teens: Building Bridges from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Exploration Gateway Science Lab. The monthly STEAM Teens program connects teens to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Participants this Tuesday will build bridges using different materials, then test how much weight they can hold. Pizza will be provided. Pre-registration is required due to limited materials. The cost is $5 for county residents.

Wildlife Wednesday: Reptiles from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Exploration Gateway Science Lab. Meet the reptile ambassadors, then take a guided hike around Sippo Lake to look for reptiles. The program is free, but registration is required.

Wild Workshop: Bluebird Box from 6 to 7 p.m. March 18 at the Exploration Gateway. Meet one of the bird ambassadors and build your own bluebird box to take home. One bluebird box per registrant. Registration is required due to limited materials. The cost is $25 for county residents.

For more information or to register, visit starkparks.com or call 330-477-3552.

Learn about butterflies

SUGAR CREEK TWP. − The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SE, will celebrate National Learn About Butterflies Day from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ohio has about 140 species of butterflies and nearly 500 species of native bees, and Thursday will feature information about Ohio’s butterflies and bees and how to help them flourish. A presentation will be at 6 p.m. in the Buckeye Room in the Interpretive Building. The annual Native Plant Sale will start at 7 p.m. The event will include music, art, lawn and garden tips, and pollinator-friendly wildflower seeds.

Registration is required; the cost is $4 per person, free for Wilderness Center members. Visit wildernesscenter.org, call 330-359-5235 or email twc@wildernesscenter.org.

Meet up with other stitch enthusiasts

SUGAR CREEK TWP. − Wilderness Center members are invited to join Common Thread, a group for those who knit, crochet, sew, embroider, or otherwise enjoy creating fiber art.

Meet up with other stitch enthusiasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month in the conference room at The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SE. Bring a project or start one with people who share a common interest. Admission is free. Bring your own food and drinks.

For more information, visit Common Thread on Facebook or call Mara at 330-705-8393. Anyone is welcome to join a Common Threads meetup, but Wilderness Center membership is a prerequisite for officially joining a Wilderness Center club. Sign up online at wildernesscenter.org.

Alden Leeders, 5, hangs out with a new friend Bjorgen Sisco, 4, in a car on the playground at Plain Township Veterans Park.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region