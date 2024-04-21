Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Willow Kelley, 6, of Plain Township gets help from her mother, Lindsay Kelley during a visit Saturday, April 13, 2024, to Glazed and Amused pottery painting in North Canton.

Stark Parks hosts fishing derbies

CANAL FULTON – Stark Parks, in partnership with the Stark County Federation of Conservation Clubs and Berkley Fishing Team, is hosting free derby events as part of the 2024 fishing derby circuit.

The Jack Cullen Towpath Trail Trout Derby will be 8 a.m. Saturday at St. Helena Heritage Park in Canal Fulton. Children ages 4 to 15 can join the circuit with a chance to fish for prizes at derbies held through the spring and summer.

Attendance at each derby will earn one entry into a drawing to win a cash prize from the Berkley Fishing Team. One free fishing pole will be given to each child participating in a derby throughout the circuit by the Stark County Federation of Conservation Clubs while supplies last. Prizes and trophies are awarded at each derby for the first-, second-, and third-place winners in various age groups. Fishing starts at 8 a.m. for each of the circuit events. Visit StarkParks.com/Derbies for information on all 2024 fishing events.

Junior League of Stark County recognizes Women of the Year

CANTON – The Junior League of Stark County recognized its Women of the Year on Thursday at Brookside Country Club. This year’s event honored Maria Heege, Community Award recipient; Lynne Esguerra, President’s Award recipient; and Ann McCabe, posthumously, with the first Legacy Award.

The Junior League of Stark County's mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

Project Blueprint enrollment open

CANTON – Enrollment is open for Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio’s Project Blueprint, formerly a United Way of Greater Stark County program. The program starts May 23.

Project Blueprint is designed to recruit, train and connect diverse volunteer leaders to policy-making roles and make nonprofit agencies more effective. It ensures that local volunteer leadership on boards and committees is representative of Stark County, and that diverse perspectives become a greater voice in the community, according to a news release.

Participants will meet for seven sessions from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Ken Weber Community Campus at Goodwill, 408 Ninth St. SW. Classes begin May 23. There will not be a class July 4.

Sessions will feature community leaders speaking on various topics to prepare participants for leadership within community organizations. Those interested in participating can apply online at goodwillgoodskills.org/project-blueprint. The cost for the program is $200. For more information about Project Blueprint, contact Goodwill at training@goodwillgoodskills.org.

Museum presents preservation workshop

CANTON − The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will present a preservation workshop at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Collections Manager Kait Bergert and Archivist Mark Holland will teach how and where to store family artifacts, some options on where to donate or conserve them, and what they can do to care for them.

This workshop is included with paid admission to the museum. It is free for museum members. Reservations are required. Call 330-455-7043 to make a reservation.

Strauss Studios to host 'Homegoing' book discussion

CANTON − Strauss Studios, 236 Walnut Ave. NE, will host a book talk on the Massillon Museum’s 2024 NEA Big Read book selection, "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public. To register, email jo@straussfurniture.com.

Dinner theater Friday and Saturday

CANTON − Kingdom Arts will present "Till Death Do Us Part" murder mystery dinner Friday and Saturday at the Kingdom Center, 2631 Harvard Ave. NW. This is an interactive event, meaning every guest participates. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $35, include three-course dinner. Get tickets on Eventbrite, at the Kingdom Center, or call 234-410-3733.

Ayden Schmucker and Gina Strain, both of Canton, visit during a outing Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Glazed and Amused pottery painting in North Canton.

Job fair Wednesday

HARTVILLE − The Lake Township Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with GentleBrook and OhioMeansJobs to host an in-person job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the GentleBrook SportsPlex, 880 Sunnyside St. SW.

Job seekers are not required to register to participate. The job fair will feature local employers from among the chamber’s membership and nonmember companies as well. All ages and levels of experience are welcome. Available positions include customer service, marketing, accounting, education, healthcare, retail, food service, and recreation.

Massillon Museum’s Rhythms Concert features blues musician

MASSILLON − The Massillon Museum’s 2024 Rhythms Concert series will launch at 7 p.m. Thursday, when bluesman the Rev. Robert Jones Sr. takes the stage. He is accomplished on guitar, harmonica, mandolin, banjo, fiddle and ukulele and has recorded six albums of original and traditional songs. Jones, of Detroit, performs various styles of traditional African American folk music, including spirituals and gospel.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and galleries will remain open until the concert starts in Gessner Hall. ASL interpretation will be provided during the concert. A cash bar will be available. Buy tickets ($12 each or $10 per member) at MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets, in person, or by phone at 330-833-4061. Membership will be verified at the door; memberships can be purchased at any time. This concert complements Massillon Museum’s 2024 NEA Big Read book selection, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi.

Massillon library sets open house, poetry, cooking events

MASSILLON − The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, has announced several events. Call 330-832-9831 or visit massillonlibrary.org for more information or to register.

Poetry Read-In , 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Main Auditorium: Bring you original poems, share the work of your favorite poet or just sit back and enjoy the art of poetry in a coffeehouse atmosphere. Family friendly poems must be limited to five minutes. No registration required.

Big Read Open House , noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Main Auditorium: The Open House celebration for kids will include crafts, stories and activities featuring the children’s book "In the Small, Small Night" by Jane Kurtz.

Taste of Ghana, 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 29 in the Main Auditorium: Danelle Drexler will teach how to make African Peanut Stew and Sobolo, a drink made from hibiscus leaves. She will be using an Instant Pot for the tutorial, but recipes can be modified for stovetop. Registration is required.

Rory Ziemke, 10, of East Canton puts her own touch on a ceramic figurine Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Glazed and Amused pottery painting in North Canton.

Wilderness Center Nature Photo Club sets FotoFest contest, event

SUGAR CREEK TWP. – The Wilderness Center Nature Photo Club is accepting entries for its 30th annual FotoFest event planned for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 1 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 2 at The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW. The public is invited to attend the free FotoFest event at The Wilderness Center to view the photos on display and cast a vote for a favorite in each category.

Winning photos will be determined based on the ballots cast by the public attending the event, as well as a Judge’s Choice award selected by a professional photographer. Certificates and prizes will be awarded in each of the eight categories in both Novice and Advanced Divisions. There is also a special division for youths 18 and younger. The cost is $7 per photo entry and $5 per entry in the Youth division.

An entry form with all of the details is available at The Wilderness Center Nature Photo Club website, www.twcnpc.com; select the FotoFest Info tab. The form also contains drop-off information.

FotoFest is teaming up with the Nature Fest Artists Market for a weekend to discover art inspired by nature and experience the talent of local artisans. Attendees can enjoy both events.

For more information on Foto Fest, contact Rich Patrick at 330-309-3336 or richpatrick47@gmail.com. For information on Nature Fest, contact The Wilderness Center at 330-359-5235.

Donate blood

The American Red Cross has scheduled the following blood-donation drives. As a thank you, all who give April 9-28 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Spring. For more information about blood donation, eligibility requirements or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.

Alliance: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, University of Mount Union, Simpson Street.

Canton: Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Full Devotion - FBC Canton, 4110 38th St. NW.

Jackson Township: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Paul & Carol David YMCA of Jackson Township, 7389 Caritas Circle NW.

Louisville: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St.

Navarre: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Towpath Trail YMCA, 1226 Market St. NE.

Support groups organizing

Hope and Healing grief support announces the following support groups now organizing. Call or text 330-834-8224 for more information.

Unraveled Roots (explores the roots of abandonment, addiction, abuse and codependency): 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, April 29 through June 10 (will not meet on May 27); six-week commitment/in-person

Refuge (general grief issues): 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 30 through June 25; nine-week commitment/in-person

Forgiven & Set Free (abortion healing): 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 30 through June 25; nine-week commitment/in-person

Women of Worth After Abortion Support Meeting: 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month; in-person only. Call or text 330-834-8224 for location information.

Arrows Abortion Loss for Men: 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month; online only. Call or text 330-834-8224 to request the link to join.

Art lover Jayden Richardson, 6, of Canton is hard at work Saturday, April 13, 2024, during a visit to Glazed and Amused pottery painting in North Canton with his mother, Macy Byrd, shown in foreground.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region