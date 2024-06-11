Stark County organizations get grants to help celebrate 250th anniversary of U.S.

COLUMBUS − Three Stark County organizations recently received a total of $46,000 in grants from America 250-Ohio, the organization responsible for spearheading local initiatives ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

America 250-Ohio awarded $600,000 in grants for 61 community-based projects as part of the commission’s second funding cycle. Over 170 organizations in the state applied for the second round of the grants program, managed with Ohio Humanities. Projects funded in this round must be completed from June 15 through May 31, 2025.

The following organizations in Stark County received grants:

National First Ladies Library & Museum in Canton: The $37,500 grant will fund "American Icons: The Untold Stories of Ohio's First Ladies," which aims to provide an interactive traveling exhibit focused on the inspirational stories of how Ohio's eight first ladies impacted the nation. The exhibit will debut in June 2025 and will travel to other presidential historic sites and cultural museums across the state throughout 2026.

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton: This $5,000 grant will be used to create a Black history exhibition to share the rich history of Stark County's Black community. The grant will fund the salary of the exhibition curator, the materials needed to create it, and publicity for a series of Archive Days to better connect with the members of the Black community who have artifacts, archival materials and stories to share.

Marlboro Township Historical Society in Marlboro Township: The $3,500 grant will fund a modular seven-panel curated exhibit and slide deck telling the story of Dr. Kersey G. Thomas. The exhibit will highlight Dr. Thomas and his wife, Dr. Eliza L. (Smith) Thomas, their roles in abolition and anti-slavery activities in the region, their regular association with other prominent Quaker visionaries and radicals in the region, their commitment and involvement in the women's rights movement, and their home's use as a regional training ground for female physicians in the earliest era of women's medical education.

For more information about the program, go to: America250-Ohio.org/grants/.

