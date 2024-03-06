Stark County Job & Family Services seeks foster parents, hosting information meetings

CANTON − Stark County Job & Family Services has scheduled two information meetings on becoming a foster parent.

An in-person meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. March 13 at the Division of Children Services, 402 Second St. SE. A virtual meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. April 2 via Zoom.

Attendees can talk with a licensing specialist, ask questions about the foster careand adoption process, and meet other families. Meetings are free and open to the public. To register, contact Jennifer Loomis at 330-451-8789 or Jennifer.Loomis@jfs.ohio.gov.

The process to become a foster and adoptive parent requires training and licensing through Stark County Job & Family Services and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Potential parents must be at least 18, provide proof of income to meet the needs of the household, and successfully pass required background checks.

Stark County has about 500 children living in the foster care system, with nearly aquarter in permanent custody and eligible for adoption, according to Stark County Job & Family Services. One in five children waiting to be adopted are teens and risk aging out of the system without finding a permanent family.

To learn more about foster care and adoption in Stark County, please visit StarkJFS.org.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Foster parent information meetings March 13, April 2