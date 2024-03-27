Stark County coffeehouses brew eclipse-themed drinks

Several Stark County coffee shops have created custom beverages to commemorate the April 8 total solar eclipse.

117 Walnut Ave. NE in Canton; 5854 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township; 373 S. Main St. in Akron; and 3452 Manchester Road in the Portage Lakes.

TOTAL ECLIPSE − Cold blended drink with chocolate, lavender and coffee rimmed with whipped cream.

PARTIAL ECLIPSE − Fresh-squeezed lemonade with cocoa powder, topped with a lemon slice.

The Total Eclipse drink, available at Muggswigz Coffee & Tea, is a coffee-blended drink with chocolate and lavender that is rimmed with whipped cream.

Locations at 215 Erie St. N, Massillon; 4859 Tuscarawas St. W, Perry Township; and 540 N. Main St. in North Canton

BERRY ECLIPSE BURST − Berry sweetened natural energy drink, served cold along with a pair of eclipse viewing glasses.

Tremont Coffee Company's Berry Eclipse Burst is a berry-sweetened natural energy drink, served cold with a side of eclipse glasses.

Locations at 7924 Hills and Dales Road NW, Massillon; and 60 Lincolnview Drive, Dalton

SOLAR FLARE − Americano topped with creamy cold foam, featuring a sweet cardamom syrup.

COSMIC MOCHA − Pioneer’s mocha with the addition of deep, dark chocolate.

Pioneer Coffee Roasters is serving the Solar Flare to commemorate the upcoming solar eclipse.

