Stark County coffeehouses brew eclipse-themed drinks
Several Stark County coffee shops have created custom beverages to commemorate the April 8 total solar eclipse.
Muggswigz Coffee & Tea
117 Walnut Ave. NE in Canton; 5854 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township; 373 S. Main St. in Akron; and 3452 Manchester Road in the Portage Lakes.
TOTAL ECLIPSE − Cold blended drink with chocolate, lavender and coffee rimmed with whipped cream.
PARTIAL ECLIPSE − Fresh-squeezed lemonade with cocoa powder, topped with a lemon slice.
Tremont Coffee Co.
Locations at 215 Erie St. N, Massillon; 4859 Tuscarawas St. W, Perry Township; and 540 N. Main St. in North Canton
BERRY ECLIPSE BURST − Berry sweetened natural energy drink, served cold along with a pair of eclipse viewing glasses.
Pioneer Coffee Roasters
Locations at 7924 Hills and Dales Road NW, Massillon; and 60 Lincolnview Drive, Dalton
SOLAR FLARE − Americano topped with creamy cold foam, featuring a sweet cardamom syrup.
COSMIC MOCHA − Pioneer’s mocha with the addition of deep, dark chocolate.
