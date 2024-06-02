A stark change of direction for South Africa

Since South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994, the African National Congress (ANC) has won over 50 per cent of every vote. This 30 year streak of dominance has now come to an end. With the final results set to be announced today (SUNDAY), the ANC has failed to win a majority.

Over the last decade, South Africa’s murder rate has risen 40 per cent while economic growth has stagnated, with GDP per capita adjusted for purchasing power lower in 2022 than 2012. Blackouts are common and at 28.4 per cent the unemployment rate is the highest reported worldwide.

Domestic mismanagement has gone hand in hand with an immoral foreign policy. Historical ties between the ANC and the Kremlin have meant that even as South Africa has maintained an officially neutral stance, the country has conducted joint naval exercises with Russia and China.

With the collapse in the ANC’s vote opening the door to a reevaluation of foreign and domestic policy, the question is now which way the country turns. A coalition with the second placed opposition party — the Democratic Alliance — would represent a very different direction. The party is pro-market and its leader has called on the Government to condemn Putin’s invasion.

In contrast, a government in combination with uMkhonto we Sizwe, led by former president Jacob Zuma, and the Economic Freedom Fighters, led by former ANC youth leader Julius Malema, would at best represent more of the same. A statement issued by Mr Zuma’s foundation has claimed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was “provoked” by Nato, while Mr Malema stated last year that “we are Putin and Putin is us”.

After a decade of misrule, this is a golden opportunity for South Africa to change direction. We must hope it does so.

