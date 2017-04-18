Starbucks unicorn frappuccinos to grace Earth for a limited time

Usually rumors are just rumors, but this time they have proven true.

Starbucks has confirmed that the Unicorn Frappuccino is making its way to the chain's menu from April 19-23 in U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

In the press release, Starbucks explains that the drink is made "with a sweet dusting of pink powder blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup, and layered with a pleasantly sour blue powder topping."

SEE ALSO: 'Dumb Starbucks' Serves Up Piping Hot Mystery in L.A.

View photos

Image: starbucks

Starbucks promises that the drink will have the opposite effect of a Sour Patch Kid. First it will be "sweet and fruity," but stirring the drink will change the flavor to "tangy and tart."

The announcement is exciting, but it probably would have had more of an impact if Starbucks baristas everywhere hadn't spoiled the announcement by posting about the Unicorn Frappuccino early on social media.

The rumors first started last week when baristas posted pictures of the pink and blue powders to Reddit and speculated on what they were. Since then, baristas have started making the drink and posting their results online, as well as otherwise taking over the job of Starbucks PR.

The rumors are true! Come in to your closest Starbucks April 20th to try the new Unicorn Frappuccino!(for limited time)🦄 pic.twitter.com/iyYjLKEkgz — hunter (@HuntzMorgan) April 14, 2017

Unicorn Frappuccino 🦄 u like? @mikeequintos haha 💜 only available if you believe 😍 pic.twitter.com/dDb2YfKXaw — Mikee Quintos (@onlyformikee) April 16, 2017

RIP your regular Instagram feed, because the Unicorn Frappunccino is about to invade your space for one magical week.

WATCH: This mug solves the worst thing about coffee