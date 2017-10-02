Starbucks Under Fire For Giving Less Parental Leave To Hourly Workers

A barista froths milk for a drink inside a Starbucks shop in New York. Shareholders of the company are criticizing how its employee benefits are different for hourly workers and salaried workers. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Why does Starbucks think it’s OK to give its well-compensated salaried employees far better paid leave benefits than hourly workers who are already barely scraping by? On Monday, some of the company’s shareholders filed a resolution demanding an explanation.

At issue is a new Starbucks maternity and paternity leave policy that went into effect over the weekend. The coffee giant now gives salaried workers ― some of whom make six-figure salaries ― 18 paid weeks off for maternity leave. Hourly workers, who earn around $10 an hour, get 6 weeks paid time off if they physically give birth to a baby.

Adoptive parents and men who work hourly get 12 weeks off without pay; men and adoptive parents who work in corporate get the same amount of time, but fully paid. The company has around 180,000 U.S. employees and the vast majority work in the stores, meaning the generous leave policy effectively goes to only a privileged minority.

“This is a discrimination claim just waiting to happen,” said Pat Miguel Tomaino, associate director of socially responsible investing at Zevin Asset Management in Boston, the lead filer on the shareholder resolution, with four other social impact investors including Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, Arjuna Capital, Pax World Management and Friends Fiduciary Corporation.

Not only is Starbucks’ reputation as a progressive company at risk, Tomaino said: “It’s a moral issue.”

In an email, Starbucks spokesperson Jaime Riley emphasized the company offers extremely generous benefits to hourly employees who work 20 hours or more a week including health care, a stock plan, free college tuition and 401(k) matching. The company’s parental leave benefits are “exceptional” in the retail industry, Riley said.

Indeed, only 14 percent of private sector employers have access to paid parental leave.

When HuffPost asked how Starbucks squared the inequality between hourly worker and corporate parental benefits, Riley said, “That’s an interesting phrasing of that question.” She added that the company takes “a competitive approach and provide[s] benefits based on what our partners express as their needs and preferences.”

Jess Svabinek, a 38-year-old barista at a Starbucks about 40 miles away from Seattle who makes $11.05 an hour, is out on unpaid leave now with her baby boy and certainly would have preferred more paid time off.

“I can’t even grasp having to go back to work after just six weeks,” she told HuffPost. “I’m nine weeks out from a C-section and I couldn’t imagine getting up at 2 in the morning for the morning shift and leaving the baby. That’s when we’re up nursing.”

Jess Svabinek, a Starbucks employee, with her husband and newborn baby.

Svabinek, who had her baby before the new policy went into effect, was able to take 8 weeks off at 67 percent of her regular pay. She is relying on her husband, who makes $20 an hour at Trader Joe’s, to get by on leave for as long as possible.

She figures she’ll be back to work in January, if she can swing it financially. Already, her husband has put off some much-needed dental work to make everything possible.

Starbucks is hardly the only retailer to offer better benefits to higher paid workers. Walmart gives women in its corporate office 12 weeks of paid maternity leave while its hourly workers get none, according to data compiled by Paid Leave U.S., a nonprofit advocacy group that also worked on Monday’s Starbucks proposal. Yum Brands, Taco Bell’s parent company, only gives paid leave to corporate full-timers; not to workers in its fast food restaurants. Other companies, including Ikea and Bank of America, provide equal benefits to all workers.