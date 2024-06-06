Boise Airport plans overhaul of food, drink, retail: Hello Starbucks, Treefort, more

Major food, drink and retail changes should start soaring into the Boise Airport later this year.

And some of them are going to, well, rock.

If the Boise City Council approves contracts as expected, travelers will discover an almost entirely new lineup — one that reflects growing, evolving Boise. “All current food, beverage and retail options offered at the airport will begin to transition to new concepts or be updated,” according to a Boise Airport media release.

Airport concessions operators Delaware North, which handles food, and Paradies Lagardere, which runs retail, will present new contracts to the council later this month.

The entertainment overhaul ranges from welcoming Starbucks into the airport to unveiling a new Treefort Music Fest-branded restaurant and bar. (Additional details weren’t immediately available from Treefort organizers about the hangout, but a rendering showed a musician performing live.)

Other concessions newcomers will include Protein Bar & Kitchen, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s, along with local brands Flying M Coffee, The STIL ice cream shop, Waffle Me Up, Blue Sky Bagels, Form + Function, Turas Flights and Bites by Telaya Wine Co. Bardenay, a local cocktail favorite already at the airport, will stay but be “reimagined,” according to the release.

A new Treefort-themed restaurant would welcome travelers in the pre-security area of the Boise Airport.

Local concepts “will be carried through into the retail side as well,” the release says, “including regional beer and wines, Idaho Candy Company, Buy Idaho products, and many more local artisans and products. Retail store themes will pay homage to distinctly Idaho staples like the Capital City Market, the Boise Depot and the Sawtooth Mountains to reflect and connect to our region.”

The fresh brands — chosen after a public solicitation process for proposals — would be part of new 10-year agreements.

Travelers also will find modern upgrades such as mobile and QR-code food ordering (in addition to traditional face-to-face transactions), self-operated kiosks and digital wallet payments.

If the Boise City Council approves the contracts, construction of new eateries and retail outlets could start as soon as October, the release says. It would be executed in phases to ensure that concessions are consistently available during the changes. When it’s finished, more airport square footage will have been allocated to food and beverage options.

An open house is planned this summer, according to the release, “to showcase new options to the public, including additional spaces in the food court and a new 400-square-foot wine bar and small bites café on Concourse C.”

The Boise Airport served more than 4.75 million passengers in 2023.

A rendering of Starbucks planned as part of the airport’s food court area.