Starbucks Is Spreading Holiday Cheer With Free Drinks For Christmas

Starbucks is spreading 10 days of holiday cheer for Christmas. The coffee chain will give out free tall-sized espresso drinks for 10 days starting Friday as a part of their Pop Up Cheer Party, according to reports.

Over 100 Starbucks’ stores will participate in the Christmas pop up, offering customers menu items for free including mochas, flat whites, Tazo teas and the coffee shop’s signature brews like Pike Place Roast, Blonde Roast and the new spiced sweet cream cold brew featuring Starbucks’ newest brew, Nariño 70 Cold Brew. Seasonal drinks will also be handed out during Starbucks’ Pop Up Cheer Party including the chestnut praline latte, peppermint mocha, caramel brulée latte and eggnog latte.

Free drinks will only be available at participating stores across the U.S. between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Store locations will change every day. To find out which locations will participate in the pop up each day, customers can check out the daily listing, which will update every day on Starbucks’ website. Customers can also keep track of stores handing out free drinks by following Starbucks on Twitter and searching the hashtags #FindCheer and #10daysofcheer.

Although the freebie runs from Friday through Jan. 2, on the Pop Up Cheer Party will not be available on Christmas Day. The free drink deal will resume on Monday.

The holiday freebies don’t end with beverages. Along with handing out free coffee, Starbucks will gift customers a Cheer Card, offering foodies 50-percent off any lunch item or free holiday cookies or cranberry bliss bars after a single drink purchase. Half-priced spiced sweet cream cold brews or holiday spiced flat whites will also be available with the Cheer Card. The cards will be available while supplies last until Jan. 2.

To find out which Starbucks locations will participate in the Pop Up Cheer Party, check here.

Related Articles