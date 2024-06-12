New Starbucks is planned for Prattville

PRATTVILLE − A third Starbucks location is coming to Prattville.

Site preparation is going on now in the 2000 block of Fairview Avenue. Plans on file with the city show a standalone Starbucks will go in that location. It's a hot area of real estate with Chick-Fil-A opening nearby about two years ago and two tire store/auto repair shops opening in the past year.

The city's other Starbucks locations are inside the Target store in the Prattville Town Center and in Cobbs Ford Village, a shopping center near the Cobbs Ford Road and Interstate 65 location. The Advertiser has reached out to Starbucks for more information and an opening date.

Construction has begun for a new Starbucks in Prattville, Ala., seen on Tuesday June 11, 2024.

More: Jail evacuation costs could add up fast for Autauga County

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Standalone Starbucks now under construction in Prattville