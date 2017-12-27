Starbucks Launches Black & White Mocha Drinks to Celebrate New Year's

Starbucks is going black-tie for New Year’s with a new line of limited edition drinks to end 2017 with a bang.

The coffee chain has introduced three new “Black & White” mocha beverages that uses dark and white chocolate mocha to celebrate the last week of the year in style. The line follows several new creations from Starbucks over the last year, including the Unicorn frappuccino and other colorful drinks.

The Black & White mocha mixes espresso with dark and white chocolate mocha and is topped with a line of “sparkly chocolate sequins to resemble a black tie,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. The other drinks include a Black & White hot chocolate, mixing the mocha with steamed milk, and a Black & White frappuccino, which blends mocha flavors and coffee with milk and ice.

The Black & White mocha drinks are available now and will be sold at Starbucks through the first week of January to kick off 2018, USA Today reports.