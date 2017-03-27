Starbucks' New Drink Is Not What You'd Expect At All

From Delish

Even though the first day of spring has come and gone - and Starbucks is touting its new warm-weather cups - the cold weather and its accompanying flu season have yet to peter out. So as nice as it would be to start ordering refreshing frappuccinos, chances are you're sticking with hot lattes and drip coffee in the morning. Now there's a new healthy option if you're fighting off a cold or simply want to prevent one: The Medicine Ball.

What started as a secret menu order has now morphed into a full-fledged menu item at Starbucks stores across the country - mostly thanks to popularity on social media (*cough* Instagram *cough*). It's also sometimes known as the Cold Buster because it consists of a venti cup with one bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea and one bag of Peach Tranquility Tea, half-filled with hot water and half-filled with steamed lemonade. You finish it off with honey and a pump of peppermint, if you feel so inclined.

Apparently people were loving it so much that a single location was whipping up upwards of 20 in a day. This led the company to make the drink official, ensuring customers would get the right concoction every time.

If you're feeling sniffly, or just want to avoid catching your coworker's cold, you may want to pick one of these babies up. We can't guarantee it will cure you, but it should help. And be pretty damn tasty.

Follow Delish on Instagram.

You Might Also Like