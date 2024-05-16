Starbucks is building new location in Johnson County. Another one is a half-mile away

For now, a space off 75th Street and Frontage Road is little more than a hole in the ground.

But soon, it’ll be the latest location in Overland Park for caramel macchiatos, frappuccinos and brown sugar shaken espressos.

Starbucks is building a new coffee shop at the Georgetown Plaza, according to city documents. Drake Development was issued a permit to begin demolishing old office buildings there in March.

A new multi-tenant office building will go up next to the Starbucks, according to development plans.

Starbucks said its newest location will open in early winter.

“We’re excited to provide our partners with an exciting modern workspace and look forward to welcoming our Overland Park customers … ” the statement reads in part.

A Starbucks drive-thru sits half a mile away at 10201 W. 75th St. Starbucks did not say whether anything would happen to that location, which temporarily closed in November when baristas walked out in protest on Red Cup Day.

Earlier this year, Drake Development announced it’s planning another Starbucks at the new Merriam Grand Station Development off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road, less than two miles away from Georgetown Plaza.

Merriam Grand Station will also see two new apartment buildings, called the Grand Station Lofts, Wichita-based breakfast spot HomeGrown and Mediterranean fast-casual chain Cava. The entire development, on the site of a former Kmart, is slated to be complete by 2026.

Drake Development did not respond to The Star’s requests for comment.