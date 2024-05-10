'Star Wars' fan wins big lottery jackpot on franchise holiday
May 10 (UPI) -- The Force was strong with a Massachusetts man when he scored a $5.37 million lottery jackpot on Star Wars Day.
James Jorgensen of Northborough told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he was celebrating the May 4 holiday when he found out the Megabucks ticket he bought from Lowe's Variety Market and Meat Shop on West Main Street in Northborough was a big winner.
"The best thing is I'm a huge Star Wars fan, so I was all decked out in a Star Wars hat and Star Wars shirt, and I won on May 4th which is an unofficial Star Wars holiday," Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen said his $5.37 million jackpot will go toward buying a new home and sending his kids to college.