'Star Wars' fan wins big lottery jackpot on franchise holiday

James Jorgensen of Northborough, Mass., scored a $5.37 million lottery jackpot while celebrating Star Wars Day. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

May 10 (UPI) -- The Force was strong with a Massachusetts man when he scored a $5.37 million lottery jackpot on Star Wars Day.

James Jorgensen of Northborough told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he was celebrating the May 4 holiday when he found out the Megabucks ticket he bought from Lowe's Variety Market and Meat Shop on West Main Street in Northborough was a big winner.

"The best thing is I'm a huge Star Wars fan, so I was all decked out in a Star Wars hat and Star Wars shirt, and I won on May 4th which is an unofficial Star Wars holiday," Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen said his $5.37 million jackpot will go toward buying a new home and sending his kids to college.