Star Wars timeline from Phantom Menace to Last Jedi

From Digital Spy

The rate Disney is going, Star Wars could end up as the longest and most expansive shared universe ever (consider that a challenge, Marvel). It's already the most complicated, even discounting all the old extended universe stuff that is no longer canon.

If you've ever thought about revisiting the whole Star Wars epic but don't know how to approach it, we've got just the thing for you – a chronology featuring all the films, animated shows and spin-offs out there (but not the books and comics, or we'd never finish).

Note: To follow this properly, you're going to need to understand two acronyms – BBY (before the Battle of Yavin) and ABY (after the Battle of Yavin). The Battle of Yavin was an attempt to destroy the Rebel base of Yavin IV that ended in the destruction of the first Death Star as seen in A New Hope.

BBY dates count down to that event, and ABY count up from it. Congratulations! Now you're a little bit more of a Star Wars nerd than you were before.

(Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Star Wars movies and television shows)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace – 32 BBY

Photo credit: Lucasfilm More

The infamous opening text crawl explained lots that – it quickly transpired – didn't warrant explaining. It saw Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and his master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) sent to officiate in a disagreement between the Trade Federation and Naboo, which led to the planet being blockaded.

They escape with Queen Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and exiled fish-rabbit clown Jar Jar Binks to Tatooine, where they meet young and incredibly annoying space Jesus Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) and badass villain Darth Maul. A droid invasion is halted at the cost of Jinn's life, but it all turns out that was all an overly complicated double-cross to hand power to Naboo's senator and future Sith tyrant Emperor Palpatine.

How anyone could possibly blockade an entire planet is never explained.

Major events:

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, C-3PO and R2-D2 are introduced chronologically for the first time

The existence of the Sith is revealed

Darth Maul dies (or does he...?)

Palpatine becomes the Supreme Chancellor of the Galactic Republic

Episode II: Attack of the Clones – 22 BBY

Photo credit: Disney More

Ten years later, Anakin (now Hayden Christensen) has developed from annoying to the worst. We meet Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) a former Jedi and secret Sith Lord Darth Tyranus, who is trying to lead a load of planets called the Confederacy of Independent Systems (or Separatists) out of the Republic for very important and definitely clear reasons.

Terrible undercover bodyguard Anakin takes Padmé into protective seclusion and despite extended exposure she still falls in love with him. They all end up on the planet Geonosis, where droids kill a load of Jedi until a secret army of clones discovered by Obi-Wan shows up and carries the day.

No surprises for guessing that it was all a lot of flummery to give Palpatine emergency powers which he promises to give up at the end of the conflict. We totally believe you, Palps.

Major events:

Padmé and Anakin are married in secret

Anakin's mum Shmi is murdered and he takes dark side-y revenge on her killers

The Clone army is created

The Clone Wars kick off between the Republic and the Separatist planets

Palpatine acquires emergency powers over the Republic

The Clone Wars (movie) – 22 BBY

Photo credit: Lucasfilm More

The setup for the long-running Clone Wars animated series, the feature-length movie expands the conflict between the Republic and the Separatists with a plot to frame the Jedi for the kidnapping of Jabba the Hutt's son.