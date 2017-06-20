Star Trek TV show 2017: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

CBS are planning to boldly go where no man (or network) has gone for over a decade – returning Star Trek to television, some 11 years since Enterprise went out with a whimper.

Here's everything you need to know about plans to shake off the space dust and restore Gene Roddenberry's genre-defining sci-fi TV series to its former glory with Star Trek: Discovery.

Star Trek TV series: When will it air, and will we get it all in one go?

In the US, Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, September 24 at 8.30/7.30c – but it's been a long journey to get there.

Discovery was supposed to set off on its maiden voyage in January 2017, with Hannibal's Bryan Fuller as showrunner and Alex Kurtzman (producer on the movie reboots) as executive producer. But its launch date was later pushed to May 2017 – to allow more time to fine-tune the scripts.

In a joint statement, Fuller and Kurtzman said: "Bringing Star Trek back to television carries a responsibility and mission: to connect fans and newcomers alike to the series that has fed our imaginations since childhood.

"We aim to dream big and deliver, and that means making sure the demands of physical and post-production for a show that takes place entirely in space, and the need to meet an air date, don't result in compromised quality.

View photos Photo credit: Star Trek / Twitter More

"Before heading into production, we evaluated these realities with our partners at CBS and they agreed: Star Trek deserves the very best, and these extra few months will help us achieve a vision we can all be proud of."

But then, in February 2017, Discovery was delayed AGAIN – with CBS chairman Les Moonves announcing that the series would launch "sometime [in] late summer, early fall" rather than the spring.

"It's important to get it right," he said. "And Star Trek is the family jewels. We're not going to rush it. There's a lot of post production. But I'm very confident based on what I've seen so far."

In the US, only the series premiere will air on CBS, with the rest of the series then streaming exclusively on the network's subscription VOD service, All Access. It's going to be split into two halves, with the mid-season finale airing in the US on Sunday, November 5.

"Sci-fi is not something that has traditionally done really well on broadcast," CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone explained. "It just fit the with the digital audience, and having that digital Star Trek audience."

Outside of the US, the new Trek will be available on Netflix in 188 countries – including the UK, with new episodes dropping a day after US transmission. So the series will debut on Netflix from Monday, September 25 – with the mid-season finale dropping on Monday, November 6. The second half of Star Trek: Discovery's first season will premiere some time in January 2018.

Star Trek TV show 2017: Who's reviving the series?

Fuller was originally on board as showrunner and co-producer – having begun his career working on Trek spinoffs Voyager and Deep Space Nine back in the '90s.

"Bryan is not only an extremely gifted writer, but a genuine fan of Star Trek," said CBS Studios president David Stapf in February 2016 – and Fuller went on to prove his geek credentials by hiring both Gene Roddenberry's son Rod and The Wrath of Khan writer-director Nicholas Meyer in producer roles.

But then came the stunning news in October that Fuller was pulling out of Discovery – at least as showrunner – in order to focus on his Starz series American Gods and a reboot of the anthology show Amazing Stories for NBC.