Star Trek-style 'ionic wind' plane hailed as most significant advance in flight since the Wright brothers

A revolutionary Star Trek-style electric plane that flies silently and has no moving parts has completed its first test flight, in what is being hailed as one of the most significant advances in flight since the early experiments of the Wright brother more than 100 years ago.

The battery-powered plane, which was developed and tested by engineers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US, is not kept in flight by propellers or a turbine but by an ionic wind system.

The 16ft aircraft is completely silent and colliding electrically charged air molecules provide the thrust needed to make it fly, opening the door to new generation of emissions-free passenger aircraft and silent drones.

Professor Steven Barrett, lead researcher on the project at MIT in Massachusetts, told the Telegraph that the plane’s first flight, which is detailed in the journal Nature, was “super exciting”.

The battery-powered plane, which was developed and tested by engineers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology is powered by an ionic wind system More

He said: “This is the first time an aeroplane with no moving parts has flown. It’s taken nine years of work to get here, and it’s a hundred years since the ionic wind was first discovered”.

In the tests, the battery-powered unmanned aircraft, that weighs just five pounds, managed sustained flights of 197 ft in an MIT gym hall.

Professor Barrett was inspired to launch the project after watching sci-fi series Star Trek as a child. He was especially impressed by the show's futuristic shuttle crafts that skimmed through space with "just a blue glow and silently glide".

The project was inspired by the shuttlecraft featued in sci-fi series Star Trek Credit: Sportsphoto Agency More

"This made me think, in the long-term future, planes shouldn't have propellers and turbines," he said. "They should be more like the shuttles in Star Trek."

Ionic wind, also known as electroaerodynamic thrust, was first identified in the 1920s and explored by scientists and engineers in the US and at Britain’s Royal Aircraft Establishment at Farnborough in the 1960s, but they were only able to produce very low levels of thrust, insufficient for flight.

To overcome this obstacle, the MIT test aircraft carries an array of thin wires strung beneath the front end of its wings. A high voltage current passed through the wires via a lightweight power converter strips negatively charged electrons from surrounding air molecules.

This produces a cloud of positively charged ionised air molecules that are attracted to another set of negatively charged wires at the back of the plane, like a giant magnet attracting iron filings