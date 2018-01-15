Star Trek: Discovery: after THAT twist, what now?

From Digital Spy

Well, you've got to hand it to 'em: Trekkies really are great detectives. Not only did the 'Tyler is a Klingon' fan theory pick up speed early on, but the fans were even able to pinpoint the episode we'd get the big reveal in by title alone – this one, episode 11, 'The Wolf Inside'.

After last week's midseason premiere, there really was no turning back from this theory and, if nothing else, then Michael Burnham's opening monologue would have tipped off viewers that something big was about to go down, speaking as she does about the darkness inside and how you can't continue to pretend to be someone you're not.

For the audience, it's less a shocking reveal and more a relief that the piecing together of clues can stop now that Tyler remembers that he's been Voq all along and the series can move onto the next stage of the plot – hopefully without fans being able to guess what's next this time.

But, for Burnham, it's a huge blow and, given she's currently posing as a ruthless, compassion-free version of herself in the mirror universe, one that she's unlikely to be able to process any time soon.

It's a consequence of Burnham's quest for peace in their own universe that prompts Tyler's awareness, as she decides to turn a mission from the Terran Emperor into an opportunity to learn how things could be done differently back home. Tasked with killing the Fire Wolf – the Klingon leader of the anti-Terran resistance – and his rebel forces, Burnham instead wants to learn how a Klingon is able to unite and lead a group of different alien races with different ideologies.

Only, when Burnham and Tyler are taken to the rebel headquarters, Fire Wolf turns out to be the mirror universe's version of Voq the Torchbearer, son of none and the Klingon-largely-believed-to-be-Tyler who we haven't seen since episode four, and it's from hereon out that the human Starfleet officer we thought we knew is gone for good.

His reaction is to fight himself, lashing out at Voq in a warped defence of the Klingon race ("Remain Klingon or die!") and being saved from death only by the mirror universe Sarek's insistence once again that Burnham's motives are pure.

Still, the damage is done, but it's only back on the ISS Shenzhou, when Burnham confronts Tyler on his increasingly erratic behaviour, that Tyler's Klingon self is out in full force and completely unrepentant too, paving the way for more chilling memories of his transformation and the final, complete disclosure of who he is.

"I don't think I'm Ash Tyler, Starfleet lieutenant," he tells Burnham, explaining that he feels an affection for L'Rell and that he remembers the surgery he underwent that reduced his Klingon body into a human one.

"I tried, Michael," he adds. "But then I saw him, face to face, down on that planet and I couldn't fight it anymore. I remember now. I remember it all."

It's a heartbreaking moment for Burnham, and brilliantly played by both Shazad Latif and Sonequa Martin-Green, with Latif pinpointing the moment Voq shuts out the human Ash Tyler and embraces his Klingon self with just one twist of his facial expression, while Martin-Green handles switching from Burnham's shock and horror into steely determination and, later, betrayal with ease.

