Star Trek: Discovery finally gets a new premiere date

Star Trek: Discovery has finally been given a launch date.

The upcoming TV series will be coming to Netflix in all territories outside of the US and Canada on Monday, September 25.

In the US, CBS will air the first episode on Sunday, September 24 before new episodes premiere on streaming platform CBS All Access.

Interestingly, the first season will be split into two halves. According to showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg, the decision to split the opening season in half was purely a practical one.

"You can't cut corners or have 95% of what's on screen be completely original and inspired and then have five percent something you bought at a store," Berg told Entertainment Weekly. "It has to be cohesive - and it is. I'm so proud of what's on screen, it's so beautiful and it's taking world-building to a whole new level."

The first eight episodes will run on Netflix from September 25 to November 6, with the second chapter to be shown from January 2018.

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions.

Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy, James Frain and Doug Jones are among the cast.

Bryan Fuller was originally set to be showrunner, but stepped down to work on American Gods.

"With Star Trek, ultimately it was about not being able to do what CBS needed to be done in the time that they needed it done," he told Digital Spy.

"Part of that was [down to] my responsibilities to American Gods, which I'm very dedicated to, and so it was unfortunate to take a step back away from that show... and mainly because of the opportunity that I believe that Star Trek provides – for a conversation about progress, for humanity and the planet, and being able to tap into that.

"I will miss doing Star Trek, but this is the best path."

