Star Trek: Discovery available in Klingon on Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery has finally arrived on Netflix (in most countries), so the streaming giant has done all true Trekkies a solid by introducing a very exciting new feature.

To celebrate the new series' release, not only has Netflix released a special Klingon trailer for the show, but it has also added an important new subtitle option.

Yes, you can now watch Discovery with Klingon subtitles. It's the perfect tool for anybody still getting to grips with the language out there (AKA everyone, right?)

Have a watch of the wonderful, and kind of hand to understand, Klingon trailer for Discovery below.

Luckily, we imagine that reading along in Klingon will only improve the series, as the first reviews of Discovery are looking very positive indeed.

The series premiered yesterday (September 24) on CBS over in the US, and has beamed up on Netflix in the UK today (September 25).

And Discovery's potential seems so promising that its first two episodes – which you can read Digital Spy's review of right here – even bagged praise from the son of Spock himself.

Adam Nimoy – son of the late Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy – officially declared the programme "well worth the wait".

"Phenomenal visuals, outstanding cast, Sonequa rocks!" he wrote. Je'' «ngop» indeed!

Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream on Netflix now.

