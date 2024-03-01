Star Swain, viral sensation and education leader, to run for Leon County superintendent

Star Swain is the elementary principal at FAMU DRS, and hopes to become the first woman to be superintendent in Leon County.

Star Swain is known to many for her viral impromptu rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington in 2016.

That focus on her singing talent generated thousands of views on social media and placed Swain in the national spotlight.

But Swain wants people to realize she's equally passionate about education and student success, having taught or been an administrator in schools in Jefferson and Leon Counties for the past 21 years. She's currently elementary school principal at Florida A&M University's Developmental Research School.

This week, Swain officially filed to run for superintendent of Leon County Schools.

"In the community, I'm known as Star Swain the singer, and my FAMU DRS family knows me as an educator. The community has not really had the opportunity to meet Star the educator and leader, so for them it's going to be new and different," Swain told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Swain becomes the first Democratic challenger to incumbent Rocky Hanna, also a Democrat. Chiles Principal Joe Burgess filed in December to run for the seat as a 'no party affiliated' candidate.

The field of candidates could still grow; candidates have until early June to qualify for the ballot. If all three of the current candidates qualify, Hanna and Swain would square off in the August primary, with the winner advancing to face Burgess in the November general election.

This is Swain's first run for an elected office.

Swain graduated from Florida A&M University in 2003 with a degree in African American studies. She then earned her teacher certification and started teaching pre-kindergarten at New Beginnings Child Development Center that same year.

She continued teaching K-5 at various private schools through 2015, like Bethel Christian Academy, FAMU DRS and Governors Charter Academy.

In 2016, she served as an assistant principal at Jefferson County Middle-High School before taking the same post at Governors Charter Academy for the 2017-18 school year. She was named elementary principal at FAMU DRS in August 2018.

She also has a master's degree in educational leadership and administration from Florida State University and is CEO of Swain MAED Leadership Solutions, a company that manages professional development for teams and leaders.

Why is Star Swain running?

Swain said she feels there is a void in professional development within Leon County Schools, but she doesn't attribute that perception to any shortcomings on Hanna's part.

"One thing I don't like to do is talk about what he's not doing because as a leader. I know it's not easy," Swain said of Hanna.

She said she is passionate about curriculum instruction and wants to focus her platform on educating students and professional development for teachers and administrators.

"I sense that there's not a strong focus on curriculum and effective teaching which causes a void in academic achievement. Politics are beginning to take over education nationwide and that's not what it's about. It's about doing what's best for our kids," Swain said.

Hanna said the district is on the right track and he is proud of his accomplishments as superintendent.

"I am very proud of the resume I have built over the last 36 years with our school district as well as my record as superintendent of schools. We are absolutely on the right track," Hanna said. "I wish Ms. Swain the best of luck."

Swain said her desire to run was encouraged by her husband, Craig Swain, a Leon County Sheriff's deputy who works as a school resource officer for the district.

"My husband is my biggest supporter because he knows my heart," Swain said. "I asked him why he wanted me to run, and he said he knows I have a sincere desire and passion for educating kids and it goes beyond all other things."

Swain said her husband's position and her son's enrollment at Cobb Middle School keeps her connected to the district even though she works outside of it.

"I am the underdog, but at the same time I feel like I'm at the top because my heart and my passion is there," she said.

Swain also hopes to become the first woman to be elected superintendent in the county: "And it's weird because we have so many women and so many Black women who are in leadership and leading these schools and doing a great job."

Swain said she plans to kick off her campaign Friday with an announcement video on Facebook and will soon hit the ground running by knocking on doors and speaking to constituents about what changes they want to see in the district.

More: 'So contentious': Candidates gearing up for 2024 election battle as races begin to take shape

Also: Chiles principal Joe Burgess files to run for Leon Schools Superintendent

Alaijah Brown is children & families reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Singer, educator Star Swain joins Leon schools superintendent race