Star players for KC Chiefs, Royals appear in new commercial supporting sales tax

The Chiefs and Royals brought out their superstars for a new commercial in support of a proposed 40-year sales-tax extension.

Voters in Jackson County will go to the polls on April 2 to decide whether to extend a current 3/8th-cent sales tax for another 40 years. If approved, the money would be used to help fund the construction of a new stadium for the Royals in the Crossroads District and major renovations of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs.

A new commercial paid for by the Committee to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County includes stars from both teams throwing their support behind the ballot initiative.

The spot opens with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce saying, “We Need You ...”

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is then shown finishing the sentence by saying “To vote yes on Question 1.”

Chiefs safety Justin Reid appears and says, “We’ve all made Kansas City a major-league city.” Defensive end George Karlaftis chimes in with: “Let’s keep it that way.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the baton and says: “There’s no place better in the world to play than Arrowhead Stadium.”

Kelce, who apparently recorded his part of the commercial before shaving his beard last month ahead of a trip to see girlfriend Taylor Swift in Australia, adds: “Let’s keep it that way.”

Royals catcher Salvador Perez then says: “Vota sí.” Translated: Vote yes.

Witt then adds: “We need you guys!”

And the last person shown is Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who says: “We need you.” Mahomes is heard saying, “Let’s keep this rolling.”

That’s all in a 15-second commercial spot, which the Chiefs shared on X (formerly Twitter):