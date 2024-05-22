Star of the North Eucharistic Congress draws attendees from across the Midwest

May 21—BEMIDJI — Bishops and pilgrims from across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North and South Dakota filled the Sanford Center last week for the Star of the North Eucharistic Congress.

The Congress is a collaboration between the Diocese of Crookston and the Diocese of Duluth, preceding the May 19 commencement of the Marian Route of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage at the Headwaters of the Mississippi River in Itasca State Park.

According to the Congress's website, the gathering's goal is to "inspire pilgrims to increase their devotion in the Eucharist while learning ways to share the many graces of this great Sacrament."

This year's Congress, which ran May 17-18, featured powerful talks and witness testimonies, panels, fellowship, praise and worship, Mass, adoration, confession and a Eucharistic Procession.

Bishop Daniel Felton and Bishop Andrew Cozzens welcomed attendees to the Congress with an opening prayer. Keynote speakers included Bishop Robert Barron, Sister Jude Andrew Link, Bishop Andrew Cozzens and Father Mike Schmitz.

Throughout the conference, Aly Aleigha provided music and lead praise and worship. Alex Dee and Tanner Kalina, founders of the "Saints Alive" podcast, hosted interactive family programs.

The Congress concluded with fireworks over the south shore of Lake Bemidji to celebrate the Feast of Pentecost.