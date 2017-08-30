Stanton ties MLB record with 18th home run in August

Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton flies out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Washington. The Nationals won 8-3. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton tied a major league record with his 18th home run in August, but Anthony Rendon had four RBIs and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Tuesday.

Stanton hit a long homer in the first inning off Edwin Jackson (5-3), his 51st this season, to open the scoring following a 26-minute rain delay. His August output matched the mark set by Rudy York with the Detroit Tigers in 1937. Sammy Sosa set the record for homers in a month when he hit 20 in June 1998, and Stanton has two games left this month to catch the former Cubs slugger.

Stanton added an RBI with a deep sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Rendon's three-run double in the seventh came after Washington's bullpen thwarted a rally earlier in the inning. Daniel Murphy also had a two-run single.

The Nationals, 16-7 since Aug. 6, had five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings against Vance Worley (2-4).

RED SOX 3, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Hanley Ramirez hit a solo home run and Boston beat Toronto.

Sale (15-6) fanned 11 in his major league-best 17th double-digit strikeout game, raising his league-leading total to 264. His 15 wins lead the AL.

Sale, who matched a season-worst by allowing seven runs in his previous outing, pitched seven innings. The left-hander has not allowed a run in 22 innings against the Blue Jays this season.

Craig Kimbrel finished for his 31st save in 35 chances.

Promoted from Triple-A Buffalo to make his first start for the Blue Jays, left-hander Brett Anderson (2-3) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings.

ORIOLES 4, MARINERS 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dylan Bundy threw a one-hitter for his first career shutout, Manny Machado hit two of Baltimore's four solo homers, and the Orioles extended their winning streak to six games.

Bundy (13-8) allowed just a bunt single to Kyle Seager in the fourth inning and set a career high with 12 strikeouts. The right-hander has a 2.00 ERA in August and has struck out 10 or more in three of his last four starts.

Jonathan Schoop and Welington Castillo also homered for the Orioles, who moved two games over .500 for the first time since June 10.

Schoop collected his 29th homer of the season and 500th career hit with a solo shot in the first off Erasmo Ramirez (5-5).

ROYALS 6, RAYS 2

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer homered as Kansas City snapped a 45-inning scoreless streak on the way to a victory over Tampa Bay.

Merrifield's 16th home run with two outs in the third ended the Royals' drought, three innings shy of the major league record. The 1906 Philadelphia Athletics and 1968 Chicago Cubs share the mark with 48 scoreless innings.

Bonifacio homered with two outs in the sixth off Alex Cobb (9-9).

Cobb gave up a run on three singles and three wild pitches in the fourth. Hosmer scored on Mike Moustakas' single, but the Royals stranded runners at second and third.

Royals rookie Jake Junis (6-2) did not allow a hit until a one-out single in the fifth.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta continued his dominant second half with six innings of two-hit ball, Ben Zobrist homered and Chicago beat Pittsburgh.

Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Alex Avila had an RBI single and Jason Heyward added a sacrifice fly for NL Central-leading Chicago.

Arrieta (14-8) struck out four and retired the last seven batters he faced, leaving after 97 pitches with a 3-0 lead. He hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his nine starts since the All-Star break, going 6-1 with a 1.59 ERA during that span.

Wade Davis got the final three outs for his 27th save in 27 chances to establish a new Cubs record for consecutive saves opportunities converted.

Chad Kuhl (6-10) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 10, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer and Luke Voit drove in four runs, backing Luke Weaver's 10-strikeout night in a 10-2 win Tuesday over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Carpenter's shot to right in the fifth had added importance for the third baseman after he had pledged $10,000 for every home run that he hit the rest of the season to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The Galveston, Texas native looked up and pointed two fingers toward the night sky as he touched the plate to extend the Cardinals' lead to 9-1.