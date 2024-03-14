Stanton motorcycle crash kills Claymont man

A motorcycle crash in Stanton killed a 24-year-old man Wednesday.

The victim, from Claymont, was wearing a Delaware Department of Transportation-approved helmet. His name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

Delaware State Police investigate after a fatal motorcycle accident on Limestone Road at Tarry Lane in Stanton, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

On March 13 at around 4 p.m., a 2024 GMC Sierra was pulling an empty horse trailer south on Limestone Road. The truck then made a U-turn at Tarry Lane on a green left arrow.

When turning, a 2004 Yamaha sport bike, traveling north at a high speed, struck the right side of the horse trailer during the U-turn. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GMC driver, a 60-year-old Wilmington man, was not injured.

The scene was closed for four hours while investigators examined and cleared the roadway.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Those who witnessed the incident are asked to call Senior Cpl. M. Call at 302-365-8483. Information can also be sent via private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Police also offer services for witnesses alongside victims and their family members through the Delaware Victim Center at 800-842-8461 or via email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Motorcycle crash in Stanton kills Claymont man