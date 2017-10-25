Stanton expects to meet Jeter, new Miami owners after Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton still hasn't met with the Miami Marlins' new leadership, including Derek Jeter, amid speculation the team will unload its most expensive player in an effort to cut payroll.

Stanton says he expects to meet with ownership after the World Series. He was in Los Angeles before Game 2 between the Astros and Dodgers on Wednesday night to accept the Hank Aaron Award as the National League's top offensive performer.

Stanton says he doesn't know whether the Marlins will attempt to trade him.

If the new owners want to reduce payroll, Stanton says he doesn't know whether he would want to stay or go to another team with a chance to win sooner.

___

