Stanly County woman accused of sexually assaulting minor

A Stanly County woman has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Chasity Michelle Morris was charged with statutory rape of a child equal to or younger than 15 years old, two counts of second-degree rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of sexual battery.

Morris is under a $500,000 secured bond with an initial court date of May 20.

