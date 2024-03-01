'My Stanley cup saves my life': Ohio woman says tumbler stopped a bullet

This year's hot portable product, the Stanley cup, isn't just good at quenching your thirst on the go. It may save your life.

That's what it apparently did for a woman in Steubenville, Ohio who says her Stanley cup – a lá Wonder Woman – deflected a stray bullet that came into her house and kept it from hitting her.

She and her fiancé were at her home on Feb. 12 when they heard several gunshots outside.

“It was a freak accident, honestly, but my fiancé David and I were talking about something (then) we heard about seven or eight gunshots and then one really loud bang it entered my house,” the woman told the New York Post. She gave her name as Rachel, but withheld her last name to protect her safety.

Woman posts TikToks about shooting

Rachel first posted a video on TikTok showing a bullet hole in her wall, the evidence of a bullet scraping a perfume spray and then a dent and scrape in her cream-colored Stanley tumbler.

‘There’s a shoot out in front of my house‘: Woman says her Stanley cup saved her life, survived a bullet hole https://t.co/teobxw6yuM — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) February 27, 2024

“POV: My Stanley Cup saves my life when there’s a sho*t out infront of my house,” wrote Rachel, who is 22, and goes by @xo._ray on TikTok.

The view had about 3.5 million views by Thursday evening.

"I'm convinced Stanleys are immortal 💀," one viewer posted on her TikTok video.

For some incredulous viewers, Rachel posted a second video – it's gotten nearly a half million views – showing the bullet on the floor and police surveying their home.

What's the big deal about Stanley tumblers?

This isn't the first time the Stanley drink cup has shown off its durability. Back in November, a woman posted a TikTok video showing how her Stanley cup survived a fire that destroyed her car.

"It was in a fire yesterday and it still has ice in it," she said in the video posted on Nov. 15. As a result, Stanley sent her collection of cups and replaced her car.

That was before Stanley cups became a viral sensation, which was fueled when a limited-edition cup released with Target on New Year's Eve resulted in sellouts and led to eBay resellers hawking the originally $45 tumbler for up to $200.

Stanley cup lead lawsuit

Since then, two women have initiated class-action lawsuits – one in California, the other in Nevada – against Stanley over concerns about potential lead in the tumblers.

Online chatter about lead in the cups arose after some consumers posted results of at-home lead tests on their tumblers. Stanley has confirmed that the “sealing material” used to secure the vacuum insulation at the base of their products contains “some lead.”

Still, amateur testers have gotten varying results and there have been no reputable findings suggesting the cups contain lead in the inner part of the tumbler where liquid rests. There have also been no known reports of the cups causing any health issues.

"Please rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes in contact with you or the contents of your container," the company has said in a statement to USA TODAY.But the women allege in their lawsuits that the company failed to “warn purchasers of the potential presence of lead” and violated their right to make an informed decision about purchasing a cup in the first place.

Stanley will "vigorously defend itself against meritless claims," the company said in a statement.

Contributing: Amaris Encinas and Mary Walrath-Holdridge.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio woman says her Stanley cup stopped a bullet, saved her life