Stanley Cup odds: Vegas still gives Nashville best chances to win it all

Sixteen teams entered, but only eight remain.

The first round of the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs wrapped on Wednesday night after the only Game 7 of the postseason so far. The Boston Bruins held off the Toronto Maple Leafs to secure a date with the Tampa Bay Lightning -- but according to oddsmakers, that may not be a good date to have.

Tampa Bay and the Nashville Predators, least season's runner-up, are tied with the best odds to raise the Stanley Cup come June. The Bruins follow with the second-best odds, alongside this season's historic expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ahead of Thursday night's quarterfinal action, take a look below at each remaining team's odds of winning the Stanley Cup, via Vegas Insider.