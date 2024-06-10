Stanislaus woman killed in solo motorcycle crash on highway in the Sierra. Here’s what we know

A 34-year-old Oakdale woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 108, east of Clark Fork Road, in Tuolumne County on Thursday afternoon, a California Highway Patrol release stated.

At about 2:30 p.m., the woman was riding her 2024 Yamaha motorcycle east on Highway 108. She “allowed the motorcycle to leave the roadway,” where it overturned and she was ejected, according to the CHP release.

Because there were no witnesses to the crash, how the vehicle left the road is unknown, said CHP spokesman Officer Steve Machado.

It was undetermined as of late Monday morning if drugs or alcohol factored in the crash. Speed was also unknown as a possible factor.

The woman’s name was withheld pending notification of family.

This crash was the first of two fatal solo motorcycles in the past week. On Sunday, a 19-year-old was killed when he crashed his motorcycle on Highway 132 east of Roberts Ferry.