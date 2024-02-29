Stanislaus County reports lowest number of homicides in over a decade, what caused it?

A downward trend in homicides seen at the state and national levels is being reflected in the Valley. Fresno and Stanislaus counties have seen a big drop in homicides in recent years, with the latter’s 2023 toll being the lowest in a decade.

Stanislaus County recorded 17 homicides in 2023, based on numbers provided by every law enforcement agency in the county. There were 27 in 2022, 26 in 2021 and 33 in 2020, according to the California Department of Justice’s data set. The highest number of homicides in the past decade was in 2017, when there were 41.

It’s uncertain what the definitive cause is for the declining rates. According to an NPR report, 2023 saw a 12.2% decline in 2023 compared to 2022 nationwide. The news outlet’s report stated that theories are many as to why.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said he can only theorize on what’s caused the decline from his perspective being a local law enforcement agent. But, he did have some theories in that regard.

“We can attribute the decrease in annual homicide statistics to the hard work of the men and women in uniform who aim to make their communities safer,” said Schwartz. “The Sheriff’s Office has expanded and filled positions and specialty teams which have not been staffed before. Our investigations bureau are able to assume control of patrol cases more rapidly, they utilize information readily made available from crime analysts and then they aggressively pursue any and all leads to ensure timely arrest and prosecution.”

Staffing increases in the office’s Community Resource Unit, Special Investigations, major crimes, threat assessment and increased efforts in “smart policing” were contributing factors as well, according to Schwartz. Smart policing, Schwartz described, was an increase in analytic analysis, increased patrols in “hot spots,” adjusting resources based on data and “conducting research and completing workups of suspects and locations.”

While this may be true for the Sheriff’s Office, it doesn’t explain why homicides are declining in the nation, the county and even in Modesto.

The Modesto Police Department has been having trouble recruiting and retaining officers in it’s jurisdiction, The Bee previously reported. Fifteen of the officers who left since 2020, left to work for the Sheriff’s Office — one of the top two agencies MPD officers left to go work for.

However, Modesto’s homicide rates have been falling as well. In 2020 the city recorded 16 homicides, nine in 2021 and ten in 2022. In 2023, it recorded eight.

This applied to other major cities in the Unites States as well. In Minneapolis, the police department’s staffing decreased by almost 40% after George Floyd’s murder. Homicides in Minneapolis fell 8% from 2022 to 2023, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

“The circumstances surrounding homicides have become less clear over time. The share of homicides with an ‘unknown” circumstance doubled from 22% in 1985 to 43% in 2022,” reads a mid-2023 report by the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan group.

CCJ’s report also found that “murders in 30 large American cities declined by 9.4% in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022” and that If that trend continued through the end of 2023, the nation will have experienced one of the largest single-year homicide reductions in the era of modern record keeping.”

Data from CCJ for the second half of 2023 has not been published as of February 2024.

Gun deaths remained the main method of homicide in Stanislaus County and for homicides investigated by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Stabbings were most prevalent in homicides involving domestic violence. All but one of the homicides in the Modesto Police Department’s jurisdiction last year were the result of gun violence.

According to the 78% of homicides were committed with a firearm — the highest proportion since 1980.

What’s happening in other counties, cities?

The Fresno Bee reported that homicides in the city fell to 25, which was down 43.3% from the previous year and less than half of the 74 reported in 2021 and 2020.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated 21 homicides — 13 of which were in its jurisdiction. Between the Fresno Sheriff’s Office and the Fresno Police Department, there were 46 homicides investigated. Fresno County recorded 83 homicides in 2022 and 87 in 2021. The lowest number of homicides recorded in the county in the past decade was in 2018 — 54 homicides.

Fresno Chief Paco Balderrama said in a news conference that clearance rates played a part in the reducing number of murders.

“When your clearance goes up, justice is being executed,” he said during a news conference flanked by Mayor Jerry Dyer. “There’s no need for a retaliation shooting, and it really helps us all the way across.”

In Merced, the numbers are less consistent. The Merced Police Department reported eight homicides in 2023, six in 2022 and 13 in 2021 — which was tied for first in number of homicides in the city within the last decade. Merced also had two years where it reported only one homicide, 2016 and 2018.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office also noted inconsistent numbers, although homicides in their jurisdiction are historically less than ten annually. They investigated seven in 2023, three in both 2022 & 2021 and four in 2020.

Several agencies in the region reported zero homicides for 2023, including: Newman Police Department, Oakdale Police Department, Ripon Police department and the Sonora Police Department.