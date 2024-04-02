Stanislaus County is hiring. Here are 10 available positions and how much they pay

Do you want to work for Stanislaus County?

The county is looking for workers to fill multiple positions across a variety of departments, including animal services, community outreach and public works.

Stanislaus County provides competitive and comprehensive benefits for regular full-time employees. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and life insurance plans.

“Addressing the hiring needs in Stanislaus County is not just about filling vacancies,” Kristen Velarde, Marketing and Talent Acquisition Manager for the county, wrote in an email to The Modesto Bee.

By providing a diverse range of job opportunities, she wrote the county hopes to “attract talent, promote local businesses, and contribute to the overall prosperity of our county.”

“It’s about fostering economic resilience and strengthening the workforce in departments that bring incredibly important jobs to our community,” Velarde said.

As of Tuesday, April 2, here are some of the open jobs available on the county’s website:

Librarian I and II | Permanent, full-time

Department: Library

Salary: $58,281 to $78,624 annually

The positions at the Stanislaus County Library in Modesto are for children and teen librarians.

Some of the responsibilities include supervising other staff and performing the routine functions around the library, such as organizing youth programs and providing story time.

The application closes April 4.

Accountant III | Permanent, full-time

Department: Various departments

Salary: $77,251 to $93,912 annually

The accountant III is responsible for performing accounting and auditing tasks for various department managers.

Some tasks include managing accounting systems, generating reports for management and overseeing the work of other staff members.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Animal Care Specialist I and II | Permanent, full-time

Department: Animal Services Agency

Salary: $37,336 and $52,561 annually

These roles are responsible for performing a variety of duties in the maintenance and care of animals, including domestic pets, wildlife and livestock.

They are responsible for enforcing spay and neuter contracts, licensing animals and issuing notices of violations or citations.

The application closes April 9.

Collector | Permanent, full-time

Department: Treasurer-Tax Collector

Salary: $52,436 to $63,731 annually

The collector is responsible for tracking down and collecting information of individuals with overdue payments and unpaid taxes.

Duties will include performing field work, such as taking legal actions to enforce payment.

The application closes April 12.

Community Outreach and Marketing Manager | Permanent, full-time

Department: Workforce Development

Salary: $66,560 to $111,696 annually

The community outreach and marketing manager will act as the liaison for the department’s marketing and communication activities and outreach projects.

Tasks include developing marketing strategies to promote services to businesses and job seekers, managing promotional materials and overseeing the department newsletter.

The application closes April 9.

Conflict Attorney Panel Administrator | Permanent, full-time and limited, part-time

Department: Public Defender

Salary: $66,560 to $111,696 annually

As the conflict attorney panel administrator, incumbents will be responsible for managing the administrative functions of the department.

Some of the tasks include reviewing applications for attorneys, assigning cases and overseeing the department’s quality control.

The application closes April 12.

Parks Small Engine Mechanic | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Works

Salary: $56,680 to $68,889 annually

The parks small engine mechanic is responsible for fixing and maintaining equipment used in the county’s parks and campgrounds.

They handle a variety of tasks, including preventive maintenance, diagnosing issues, and repairing mechanical, electrical and hydraulic systems.

The application closes April 8.

Senior Business Manager | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Works

Salary: $95,180 to $142,771 annually

As the senior business manager, the position will be responsible for planning, directing, organizing, and supervising the day-to-day operations of the department.

Day-to-day operations include supervising staff members and overseeing administrative functions.

The application closes April 21.

Parks Project Technician | Permanent, full-time

Department: Parks and Recreation

Salary: $51,667 to $62,795 annually

The parks project technician is responsible for managing construction projects in parks.

Some of their daily tasks include improving accessibility, addressing maintenance issues and enhancing the quality of parks.

The application closes April 4.

Client Support Specialist I and II | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Defender

Salary: $56,721 to $79,331 annually

As a client support specialists, the roles will be responsible for assisting the department’s clients by aiming to prevent them from going to jail and connecting them with community support services.

Some responsibilities include assessing client needs, developing service plans and referring them to various community resources.

The application closes April 15.

