Stanford's Tara VanDerveer retiring after historic career leading women's basketball team

TechCrunch

At an event in London on Tuesday, Meta confirmed that it plans an initial release of Llama 3 — the next generation of its large language model used to power generative AI assistants — within the next month. This confirms a report published on Monday by The Information that Meta was getting close to launch. "Within the next month, actually less, hopefully in a very short period of time, we hope to start rolling out our new suite of next-generation foundation models, Llama 3," said Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs.