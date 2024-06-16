Stanford graduates walk out of commencement in pro-Palestine protest

(KRON) – Graduates of Stanford University walked out of their commencement ceremony on Sunday in protest for Palestine.

In a video provided by a viewer (see above), multiple Stanford graduates walked out of their graduation ceremony with the Palestinian flag as their sashes.

The students and graduates are demanding the university divest from companies that are providing funds to Israel for the war against Hamas. Chevron, Lockheed Martin and Hewlett-Packard are amongst the companies the students and graduates want Stanford University to pull funds from.

According to a press release from the Stanford for Palestine organization, the group will host an alternative ceremony called “The People’s Commencement. ”The ceremony will “honor the victims of genocide in Palestine and the continuation of student organizing for divestment.”

Multiple protests for both sides of the war have commenced on Standford’s campus since Oct. 7.

According to NPR, more than 30,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the ongoing war in Gaza.

