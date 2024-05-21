Should standout project have clear path to Vero Beach City Council Three Corners approval?

“I don’t think we’ve ever had anything in this community that is as exciting as to what we’re doing now,” Alma Lee Loy, 90, said Jan. 31, 2020, after seeing the initial concept for the waterfront Vero Beach owns at the western terminus of her namesake bridge.

I suspect Loy, who died months later, would have had a similar reaction to the $564.4 million project unveiled by Clearpath Services in March, and last week, when the developers presented to a city developer-selection panel.

The latest exciting idea I saw was a lift taking visitors to the top of an existing tower on the north side of the old power plant roof. It would offer stunning views of the Indian River Lagoon and Atlantic Ocean.

Committee decision seems all but final

Clearpath Services showed this image May 13, 2024, of what its Vero Beach Three Corners project would look facing east from atop a crow's nest on one of the power plant stacks, reachable by a lift.

That’s on top of features like a glass-walled, renovated power plant, kayak and paddleboard canal, and Sydney Opera House-style performing arts center built over the lagoon. Thus, it’s no surprise a city selection committee ― four city department heads and three volunteer advisory commission leaders — affirmed a prior recommendation the city council begin negotiations with Indiana-based Clearpath to redevelop the northeast corner of 17th Street and Indian River Boulevard.

I didn’t see the fat lady singing outside Vero Beach City Hall Friday afternoon, but, barring unforeseen problems, the Three Corners developer-selection process should be over. Technically, it’s not, because council members today will interview the four companies that pitched plans. Council members plan to make a final selection May 28.

Then they’ll negotiate a contract to lease up to three corners the city owns at the bridge intersection. City officials estimate that could take six months.

But even if it takes longer, that’s OK.

As Jeb Bittner, who chairs the city’s Planning and Zoning Board, said, the project is a once-in-a-multiple-generation opportunity to benefit the community, “and you get one shot at it.”

If the city gets it wrong, folks will have to live with it 50 to 100 years from now.

To Bittner and some other committee members, it’s worth going with Clearpath’s vision for turning "Big Blue" into a community hub — with food, hotel/art museum and more ― that would look like something you’d see on a modern college campus.

'It just blew me out of the water when I saw Clearpath'

Big Blue repurposed: An artistic rendering of a proposed $500 million Three Corners development in Vero Beach, submitted by Clearpath Services of Bloomington, Indiana. Details of four bids were released by the city Monday, March 4, 2024.

The rest of the project would include something for everyone, from a skate park to a path under the Alma Lee Loy Bridge to what would be a new park on the south side. The performing arts center and other amenities could be used for weddings and other gatherings. The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and local groups without permanent homes are interested in using it.

There’d be a day marina and with connections to the rest of Vero Beach via water taxi, the GoLine bus service and existing sidewalks and bike paths. Much of it is the vision of Scott Johnson, a New York architect who has a home here and began visiting his grandparents in Vero Beach almost 40 years ago.

The proposed project has a “wow factor," in part because HOK, the sixth-ranked U.S. architecture firm, according to Architectural Record, worked on it. Developers say they’d have Turner Construction, the nation’s largest, oversee the work.

The breadth, depth and modern sophistication of the buildings make it stand out from other proposals.

“It just blew me out of the water when I saw Clearpath,” Bittner, a developer who has put together major projects in the Northeast and elsewhere in Florida, said, echoing comments of some other committee members.

That wow factor, however, comes at a much higher cost to the developer than three other proposals. And while some developers would hope to have their projects paid off in 10 years, Clearpath would plan to be debt-free in 30.

Vero Beach should get 'back-out trigger'

City financial advisers said that while each developer has the financial capacity to do the job, Clearpath's financial model has “moderately high” risk. The others would be lower, with Vista Blue, a more vanilla project pitched by Indian River County resident Don Urgo, 86, having the least risk.

Urgo has a solid project, including a Marriott-brand hotel, and his company is expert at developing resort hotels. But its architecture and plans for Big Blue didn’t wow the committee, most of which ranked it third of four proposals.

Bittner said the city should structure a deal that would give it little to no risk if the developer can’t complete the project or has to scale back significantly to get financing.

“If you lose the wow factor, that’s a back-out trigger for the city,” Bittner said. “Should we settle for vanilla instead of sprinkles?”

He thinks going with the wow factor is worth the risk of delays or resorting to a second developer.

'Set our aims high and build something magnificent'

“To just settle for safe instead of pushing an envelope is a less aspirational choice for the city,” he said, noting developers and lenders will take the real risk. “I think it’s worth that time risk to get an aspirational project.”

Matt Mitts, the city’s public works director, noted that government can be averse to risk.

“(But) people in government can set the tone for the community,” he said. “If we set our aims high and build something magnificent … ”

The bottom line, Bittner said, is “the end result and what’s the (best) benefit to the community.”

“The Black Swan event, whether it’s 2008 (financial crisis) or COVID, it’s always out there,” he said. “This is such a rare opportunity we should not be swayed too much by … risk.”

Three Corners: something for everyone

Decades ago, city leaders took risks, allowing an art museum and theater to be built in Riverside Park.

Bittner noted that while some developers pitched their partners’ culinary expertise, restaurant commitments and hotel brands, the real community asset will be in what’s built.

Indeed, restaurants and hotels can turn over every X-number of years. Quality construction on city property leased to a developer for 99 years could be a community asset for generations.

Who would argue the city relinquishing its obsolete diesel power plant downtown so ― years later — a developer could turn it into American Icon Brewery hasn’t been a great addition to the city?

And look at some of the city's other iconic structures. The Pocahontas building, Florida Theatre and old courthouse are among buildings that make Vero Beach unique.

The committee and I also factored in something several members, including Vicky Gould, who chaired the initial steering committee that vetted a master plan for the property, made clear.

Patience a virtue, but ...

LAURENCE REISMAN

“There are such great plans, but is this for all of us?” she said, noting that each plan would lure tourists. “The community is key. … This is our community ... it’s got to be interesting enough to draw us all in and keep us coming back.”

Watching Clearpath's presentation reminded me of what Rey Neville, a Vero Beach councilman who grew up in the city, said the night Loy was wowed:

“When you saw those renderings don’t you wish you were right there right now?”

I can't wait.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.

