Spikes rip apart stolen semi’s tires along I-205 in 2-state pursuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A standoff on Interstate 205 in Vancouver, Wash. involving a stolen semi-tractor ended with an arrest, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The driver was identified as Portland man Jesus “Jessie” Meza-Sanchez. The 39-year-old was booked in the Clark County Jail and charged with assault, elude, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, officials said.

Authorities said Knight Transportation owns the stolen red 2022 International cab over that did not have a trailer.

MCSO said the woman passenger was initially taken into custody but not charged with a crime and was subsequently released.

Authorities said the incident started in Portland around 9 a.m., where the tractor trailer was stolen and police pursued it, trying to use spikes.

Meza-Sanchez then allegedly crossed the Columbia River into Washington, hitting numerous cars while eluding police, according to officials.

Authorities said one deputy was hurt in the collision.

“It’s a very large vehicle. When the driver wanted out of our box-in that we had, the truck was plenty big enough to push our vehicles out of the way,” Deputy John Plock said.

Deputies were able to spike strip the tires around NE 223rd and Sandy Boulevard, but the truck kept going. The driver looped onto NE Fairview Parkway and headed west on I-84, using the emergency lanes to skip traffic before heading north on I-205.

The truck, even with the deflated tires, headed north over the Glen Jackson Bridge at speeds up to 60 mph, officials said. But at that point, the semi’s front tires were gone and several rear tires were disintegrating.

Around 10:15 a.m., officials said, the semi stopped on I-205 near NE Burton Road. Neither the driver nor the passenger responded to orders to leave the truck. Authorities said Meza-Sanchez showed “aggressive behavior.”

Traffic camera footage from the Washington State Department of Transportation. (WSDOT)

That’s when I-205 was closed between Mill Plain and SR-500.

Both Meza-Sanchez and the woman left the truck on their own around 11:30 a.m. I-205 was re-opened by noon.

Meza-Sanchez will be extradited to Multnomah County to face charges.

