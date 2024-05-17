Standoff in progress on East Kellogg Drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are involved in a standoff in east Wichita. Sedgwick County dispatchers say it is near East Kellogg Drive and South Armour Drive on the south side of the road. There is a hotel at that location.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant, which turned into a standoff.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. Pictures show law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

So far, the standoff does not appear to be affecting traffic on Kellogg.

