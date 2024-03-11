Standoff with man who pointed shotgun at Kansas City police ends peacefully

A three-hour standoff between police and an armed man in a Kansas City neighborhood ended peacefully Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue around 5:25 p.m. to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, the caller said that his neighbor had verbally threatened him, according to a news release from Kansas City police.

While police investigated, the neighbor came out of his home with a shotgun and pointed it at the officers, refusing to put it down. Additional officers were called to the scene and the man barricaded himself in his home while making threats, the release said.

Negotiators were able to safely talk the man out of his home around 8:30 p.m. and he was taken into custody. There were no injuries and no one else inside the house.