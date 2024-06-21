Standoff ends Friday after woman allegedly shoots boyfriend, barricades herself in home

HOBE SOUND — A standoff that lasted over an hour ended Friday morning when a Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT team deployed gas into a house to force out a woman who had barricaded herself inside after allegedly shooting her boyfriend, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Members of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and negotiators responded to a Hobe Sound home Friday June 21, 2024, where authorities reported a woman had shot her boyfriend and barricaded herself inside her home. The woman’s boyfriend suffered a non-life-threatening injury, officials said, and the woman was taken into custody.

The boyfriend was shot outside of the house, in the 9100 block of SE Parkway Drive, and was able to be transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound once first responders arrived. He is believed to be in stable condition, spokesperson Christine Christofek said.

A 911 call was first made at 8:29 a.m. reporting a shooting, according to the sheriff's office. SWAT and negotiators from the office arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, and a standoff continued until 10:06 a.m., when the office announced on Facebook that the suspect was in custody.

A video posted along with that update showed a robot approaching the front windows of the house. Once gas was deployed in the house, the alleged shooter came outside without further incident, Christofek said. She was still being interviewed by law enforcement as of 10:45 a.m.

The names of the woman and the injured man have not yet been released at the time of publication.

This story will be updated.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Woman in custody after allegedly shooting boyfriend at Hobe Sound home