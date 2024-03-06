Standoff with barricaded suspect prompts shelter-in-place order at schools on Cape Cod, police say

An active standoff involving a barricaded suspect has prompted a shelter-in-place order at multiple schools on Cape Cod on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Barnstable Police Department has implemented a one-mile shelter-in-place order in the area of Route 28 and Bearses Way in Hyannis due to the ongoing incident.

Barnstable High School, Barnstable Intermediate School, Hyannis West Elementary School, Enoch Cobb Early Learning Center, and the Barnstable Community Innovation School are in “shelter in place/modified lockdown,” a Barnstable Public Schools spokesperson said.

“No one is permitted into our schools or to exit them, but school operations within the building will continue,” the spokesperson said. “This is as a result of police activity in the Hyannis area.”

The Barnstable Transportation/Facilities Office is also sheltering in place.

There is no danger to the public and the shelter-in-place order is a precaution, the police department said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the standoff or if anyone had been hurt.

There were additional details available.

