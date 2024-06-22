Standing up to the heat: Women firefighters gather in Green for true-to-life training

City of Green fire Capt. Keith Geiger checks the group before the doors are closed for a fire simulation for women firefighters who gathered for a training event Friday in Green.

The fire and smoke were real Friday as 19 female firefighters from Summit and Stark counties battled a blaze near Green's Fire Station No. 1.

The fire was real, but was part of an agility and fire training session organized by the nonprofit organization Female Firefighters of Ohio.

The organization, founded by Green Fire Medic Alexandria Brown in December, supports women with training and mentorship from experienced firefighters. It's a field that men have traditionally dominated; even today, less than 10% of firefighters in the U.S. are women. Some estimates range as low as 3%.

Dover firefighter Tracy Zurfley speaks with fellow female firefighters before going into the burn trailer for training Friday in Green.

Brown said Friday during the Ohio Fire Academy training session that it was a unique experience for female firefighters to gain experience in a fire behavior lab setting.

"It's all females," she said. "That's the cool, unique thing about the training."

Brown said Female Firefighters of Ohio was founded to help women advance their firefighting careers, but is open to all.

"We allow guys to (join)," she said. "We love our brothers in the fire service."

The organization tries to schedule two to four different types of training per month, she said.

Destiny Herschberger, a North Canton fire medic, said many women firefighters are seeking to move from part-time to full-time positions. The training helps them gain the certifications and experience needed to make that move.

"I didn't have anything like this when I started this service," she said.

Casey Garner, a Chippewa Township firefighter who participated Friday, said training helped her gain valuable experience.

"I learned techniques… I never tried before," she said.

City of Stow firefighter Marissa Fabrizi smiles after her training time in the burn trailer Friday in Green.

Brad Hemphill, assistant fire chief in Green, said the department has seen an increase in women interested in pursuing a firefighting career. The department, he said, had interviewed two women Friday.

"Years ago, we used to have maybe one female take a test," he said. "I think it was 10 the last test."

Green Mayor Rocco Yeargin was at the training exercise to see firsthand what firefighters contend with.

"I tip my hat to the men and women in this profession," he said. "I got a taste of how difficult it is to navigate a fire (in) 1,100 degree (heat)."

