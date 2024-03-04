Stand-off with German police as woman barricades herself in hospital

A heavily armed police officer is on duty at a hospital in Aachen, where a 65-year-old woman barricaded herself inside. Henning Kaiser/dpa

A 65-year-old woman barricaded herself inside a hospital in Aachen in western Germany on Monday, sparking a major police operation.

The woman entered the facility in the afternoon, the police said.

Smoke was noticed coming from the building a short time later.

The Bild newspaper reported that the woman had set off pyrotechnics inside the hospital. The police, the fire department, and hospital representatives all declined to comment on the report.

Police dispatched special forces to the site. Apartments in the surrounding area were evacuated.

Whether the woman is armed and whether she has other people under her control was still unclear on Monday night.

There was a "large contingent" of police officers on site and many police and rescue vehicles outside.

"We have no information about anyone injured," a police spokeswoman said.

There was initially no answer to the question of whether the 65-year-old was alone in a room or possibly threatening other people.

Speculations about a possible hostage-taking were also not confirmed.

The police also did not say whether they were in contact with the woman.

A special police vehicle is parked outside a hospital in Aachen, where a 65-year-old woman barricaded herself inside. Ulrike Hofsähs/dpa

Heavily armed police officers and rescue workers are deployed outside a hospital in Aachen, where a 65-year-old woman barricaded herself inside. Henning Kaiser/dpa