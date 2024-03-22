Stamping out misinformation in France's fight against HIV-Aids

The French non-profit Sidaction on Friday launches its three-day annual fundraiser for HIV-Aids research – warning that although treatments have progressed in France, the “fight must go on”. A key challenge is stamping out misconceived ideas of the disease among young people.

Thanks to continuous treatments, people can live with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (Aids) even though a cure still hasn’t been found.

Sidaction president Françoise Barré-Sinoussi – who co-discovered the HIV virus in the early 1980s and won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2008 – said a collective effort was needed so that ultimate goal remains clear.

Co-founded in 1994 by Pierre Bergé and Line Renaud, Sidaction has been raising money for scientific research in France, and supports around 35 organisations abroad.

Some 200,000 people live with HIV in France, where 5,000 new HIV positive cases were diagnosed in 2022. Fourteen percent were in people aged under 25, while 22 percent were people aged over 50.

Of the total cases, 28 percent were at an advanced stage of the disease.

“Progress still needs to be made for prevention, screening or access to treatments – even in France,” Barré-Sinoussi told French news agency AFP.

Complications for older patients

Although triple therapy treatments make the virus undetectable and prevent its transmission, scientists still don’t know how to eliminate it from the body, she added.

Scientists are working on treatments to allow a long-term remission of virus carriers and to avoid medical complications such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer in people ageing with HIV.

The number of young people admitting to having unprotected sex has gone up, she added.



