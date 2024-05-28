Stamford holds inaugural Decoration Day ceremony on Memorial Day

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Many soldiers are laid to rest in Stamford at the Highland Cemetery, but until Monday, they were not recognized in a local ceremony. This year, residents gathered to have the first ‘Decoration Day’ Ceremony in honor of Memorial Day.

The ceremony started with the ‘Decoration Day’ poem read aloud, followed by a roll call and Taps, which encouraged attendees to visit the honored gravesites, leave a flag, and learn their story.

James Decker, the ceremony organizer, said they wanted to bring back the history and legacy of local heroes.

“It was twofold to bring the Decoration Day tradition to Stamford, where folks visit cemeteries, honor their kin and those other folks who are important locally by reflecting on their stories in the cemetery. Then also to read the names of the dead who have roots in this community,” Decker said.

The ceremony honored 45 soldiers from World War I to the Vietnam War. One of the honored, L.A. Wendeborn, has already been honored locally, with the local baseball field named after him. His nephews, John and Lee Wendeborn, still make it their mission to honor him every year. This year, they were surprisingly met with the ceremony.

“This year, it just seemed important. I had no idea that this was going to be their first time doing this. I thought it was really neat, really cool, really great way to honor people,” Lee said.

John told KTAB/KRBC he is happy to see the history kept alive.

“Those people [who remembered my uncle] are slowly leaving Stamford, so those memories are fading somewhat,” John said.

Decker said he hopes this year marks the beginning of a tradition for many residents.

