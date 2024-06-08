Stalking ends in jail time for former Monongah Police Chief

Jun. 8—FAIRMONT — Officers from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office arrested Monongah's former police chief, Gregory Allen Knight, for stalking in April.

A sheriff's deputy arrested Knight on suspicion of stalking outside the home of his ex-girlfriend.

"[The victim] stated she returned home and found Mr. Knight's vehicle in her driveway and when she went to confront him at the vehicle, he then came out of the woods positioned near her residence dressed in all black," the criminal complaint states.

The Times West Virginian obtained a copy of the complaint from the Monongalia County Magistrate.

Monongah Mayor John "Johnboy" Palmer confirmed Knight worked for the Town of Monongah beginning Sept. 20, 2023 and resigned Jan. 26, 2024. Palmer declined to comment further citing rules governing personnel issues. No reason for Knight's departure was given.

The criminal complaint states the victim filed a Domestic Violence Protection Order against Knight. However, the Order was dismissed later at a Family Court hearing. After the dismissal, Knight began stalking her.

"[The victim] further stated Mr. Knight has been stalking her everywhere she goes as he showed up at one of her friends' houses on a previous occasion and [had] to be forcibly removed," the complaint states.

The report adds the victim continuously communicated to Knight that she did not want any form of contact with him.

The sheriff's deputy responded after he received notification of a disturbance and possible domestic abuse at a location east of Morgantown.

Magistrate Ronald Lee Bane Jr. found Knight guilty on a misdemeanor count of harassment, which is defined as conduct directed at another with the intent to cause fear for personal safety. Bane convicted Knight on May 22, 2024.

The magistrate sentenced Knight to six months at North Central Regional Jail.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com