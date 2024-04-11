Staithes assault: Man arrested after attack victim dies in hospital

North Yorkshire Police said a 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday [North Yorkshire Police]

A man has been arrested after the victim of an assault in a seaside village died in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said the 40-year-old was arrested in Scarborough on Wednesday following "extensive inquiries".

He will now be questioned in relation to the assault of a man in Staithes on 13 March.

Police said the victim, who had been in hospital with head injuries, died at the end of last week.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

