With Stage 3 drought restrictions on the horizon, a new splash pad opens in Corpus Christi

People who live near Cole Park will soon start to hear more cheers and laughter.

Corpus Christi's most popular park opened its renovated playground and the city's newest splash pad.

Construction for the splash pad started in September 2023 and the playground was shutdown in February 2024 to start renovations. The project cost $1.125 million.

At an outdoor ceremony, in 89 degree weather, city officials welcomed the community to the newest addition to Cole Park and explained its new features.

Children and families enjoy the new splash pad located at Cole Park Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the enhancements will provide increased play opportunities for children and families alike.

"Cole Park is widely regarded as a favorite in Corpus Christi," Guajardo said. "We have people from everywhere that come here to create a beautiful memory."

City Manager Peter Zanoni said Cole Park has many amenities for families, including fishing, skateboarding, barbecuing, playing at the new splash pad, enjoying the new playground, watching a film or live band at the amphitheater and walking or biking along the trail.

"This park is one that we highlight and want more of our parks to be like," Zanoni said. "There's enough diversity and use in the park — that's what we want."

As for future water areas, Zanoni said two aquatic centers are in the works.

Children enjoy the new playground at Cole Park Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

"We have a $12 million aquatic center being created for Bill Witt Park," Zanoni said. "It'll be two swimming pools, a family-type pool and a lap pool. There will be a clubhouse, shower rooms and a facility where people can buy refreshments."

The pool will be the first Corpus Christi has built in 50 years. It is set to open in a few months, Zanoni said.

A second aquatic center will be at T.C. Ayers Park. Zanoni said it will be open in about a year or two.

What about the drought?

On Tuesday, city officials said the Corpus Christi region is on track to hit Stage 3 water restrictions in August as drought conditions worsen.

Corpus Christi has been in Stage 2 drought since March, and previously, was in Stage 1 drought since June 2022.

Zanoni said that in the Drought Management Plan, a water-business plan the city council approved many years ago, splash pads, public pools and private pools will have to be turned off once the city hits Stage 3.

Children play with the features at the new splash pad at Cole Park Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

"However, I'm hearing that turning those off will be too detrimental to families," Zanoni said. "We're working to see if we can amend that. If anything, we may turn off water features like the Watergarden. We just want families to be able to break away from the heat and cool down at our pools or splash pads right now."

The drought restrictions are based on the overall volume of the city’s two main water sources – Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon. When the combined capacity between the two drops below 30%, Stage 2 water restrictions are called.

"We need some extreme rain," Zanoni said. "The rain has been spotty and short-termed at our water sources. We need a big storm; several of them. We almost need a tropical system to fill our reservoirs. It takes massive amounts of rain to fill them up."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi's Cole Park opens updated playground, new splash pad