Stafford County Sheriff’s Office serves man with 18 sexual offense warrants

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested a man and served him with 18 sexual offense warrants after a young girl came forward with her story.

SCSO said earlier this month, a deputy responded to a sexual assault allegation that had already occurred. The person who made the report was with the Department of Social Services. That person told the deputy that a young girl who was under the age of 13 told the story.

SCSO said 41-year-old Marvin Schaeffer Jr. of Stafford was accused of forcing the victim to engage in sexual activity with him at his home in South Stafford.

Schaeffer was arrested and charged with six counts of forcible sodomy, six counts of object sexual penetration and six counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13

He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

