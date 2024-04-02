Stafford cops blow out tires on stolen Mercedes from North Jersey during pursuit: Police

STAFFORD - Ninety miles from where a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC was stolen from Nutley, township police used spikes over the highway to puncture the vehicle’s tires, disabling the luxury SUV and taking its five occupants into custody, according to police.

The incident took place late on Friday night. About 9:57 p.m., Stafford police were alerted of the vehicle’s whereabouts in the area of Route 72 and Marsha Drive near the Beach Haven West neighborhood, police said.

Earlier in the day, the stolen Mercedes had been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Newark that involved a pedestrian, police said.

Stafford officers responded to the scene and observed the Mercedes going west on Route 72. They attempted a motor vehicle stop, which was unsuccessful.

As police pursued the stolen vehicle, officers who were positioned ahead of the chase, deployed “spike strips” over the roadway, which pierced the wheels of the fleeing Mercedes, police said.

The pursuit continued as the stolen vehicle entered northbound traffic on the Garden State Parkway at the Exit 63 interchange and continued until mile marker 94.5, where the vehicle was unable to go any farther, police said.

All five occupants — four of them juveniles — then attempted to run away on foot but were apprehended by law enforcement personnel shortly thereafter, police said.

The suspects are charged with eluding and receiving a stolen vehicle, police said.

Two of the juveniles were sent to a juvenile detention facility, while the other two were released to the custody of their legal guardians pending future court appearances, police said.

The one adult present, identified as Kyera Green, 18, of Newark, was taken to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River. However, Green was no longer listed as an inmate there on Monday night.

Additionally, the driver of the stolen vehicle was issued several motor vehicle summonses, all according to police.

Stafford Patrolman Russell Okinsky was the primary arresting officer.

The New Jersey State Police, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, Brick Police, Wall Police and Nutley Police, all contributed to the arrests of the suspects, police said.

The Stafford Police Department became the first law enforcement agency in the state of New Jersey to acquire the tire-piercing weapons in 1999.

